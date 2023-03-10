Late strikes give Sri Lanka advantage over Black Caps

Tom Latham made a gritty half-century to hold together a deteriorating innings as New Zealand replied to Sri Lanka's first innings of 355 on the second day of the first Test.

At stumps New Zealand were 5-162, still 193 behind with Daryl Mitchell (40no) and Michael Bracewell (9no) at the crease.

The Sri Lanka bowlers capitalised on a good effort by their batters to the put the tourists in a strong position at the end of the second day.

The bowlers were able to do far more with the ball on Friday than the Black Caps were able to do even on the first day and after winning the toss.

Latham stood tall for New Zealand on day two // Getty

The ball seamed throughout the day and batting was never easy for the home side, who relied heavily on the innings of Latham and Mitchell.

"It was tricky pretty much the whole innings," Latham said post-play. "With the new ball it was probably a bit easier.

"I think once the ball got a bit older, the wicket probably hardened up a bit and probably got a bit quicker."

Sri Lanka were 6-305 after a good first day on which it responded to the challenge of batting first after losing the toss.

The tourists - who need a 2-0 series result, and hope India don't win the fourth Test against Australia, to qualify for the World Test Championship final in June - added 50 runs for their last four wickets after New Zealand took the second new ball five overs after the start of play.

The new ball pair of Tim Southee and Matt Henry shared the last four wickets.

Southee finished with 5-64, his 15th five-wicket total in Tests, and Henry took 4-80.

New Zealand came out to bat about 30 minutes before the lunch break and probably couldn't have asked for better conditions, but Sri Lanka’s seamers found a much more testing length than the New Zealanders and brought the ball back sharply at both left and right-handers.

Latham and Devon Conway put on 67 for the first wicket but battled against the accuracy and persistence of the Sri Lanka bowlers.

After a few near misses, Conway was trapped lbw by Asitha Fernando on 30, before the home side then slumped to 3-76 at Hagley Park.

Kane Williamson, a century-maker in his last innings, attempted to drive a ball from Lahiru Kumara through cover but the ball didn't come on as he expected, mistiming as he struck directly to Dimuth Karunaratne.

Henry Nicholls came and went quickly but Latham remained the prop of the innings, reaching his half-century from 122 balls (his 27th Test half-century) before departing for 67, shortly followed by Tom Blundell (7).