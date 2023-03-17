New Zealand v Sri Lanka Tests - Men

Black Caps make solid start on rain-shortened day one

Wellington’s windy weather wreaked havoc on day one of the second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, but the hosts started brightly with the bat

AP

17 March 2023, 10:07 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo