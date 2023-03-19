New Zealand v Sri Lanka Tests - Men

NZ close in on series sweep after enforcing follow-on

Sri Lanka are 2-113 in their second innings, still 303 runs behind New Zealand after they were forced to follow-on in the second Test in Wellington

Reuters

19 March 2023, 05:00 PM AEST

