New Zealand v Sri Lanka Tests - Men

Twin double tons lift Black Caps to huge total

Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls have posted double-centuries to put New Zealand in a commanding position at stumps on day two against Sri Lanka in Wellington

Reuters

18 March 2023, 04:56 PM AEST

