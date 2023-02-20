ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

White Ferns alive as Sri Lanka crash out of World Cup

A century stand between Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr set the foundation before the Kiwis bowlers shone with a stunning rout of the Sri Lankans

AP

20 February 2023, 11:11 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo