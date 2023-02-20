White Ferns alive as Sri Lanka crash out of World Cup

Sri Lanka have gone from the brink of the Women's T20 World Cup knockout stage to out of the tournament.

New Zealand's huge 102-run win over Sri Lanka on Sunday in Paarl instead put them in position to follow defending champions Australia into the semi-finals from Group 1.

The Kiwis moved second behind Australia, but that could also be temporary as a win for South Africa over Bangladesh on Tuesday would see the hosts snatch the semi-final place.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies clicking nicely as Schutt eyes Newlands pitch

New Zealand gave themselves a chance with a dominant performance to end Sri Lanka's participation.

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (32), Suzie Bates (56) and Amelia Kerr (66) all made big contributions at the top of the order to see New Zealand to an impressive 3-162 after choosing to bat first at Boland Park.

Sri Lanka, who would have been into the last four with a win, collapsed under the pressure and were all out for just 60 after being one batter down, with Achini Kulasuriya not coming out due to an injury.

QUICK SINGLE Windies' win sends England through to World Cup semis

New Zealand leg-spinner Kerr bewitched the Sri Lankans in taking 2-7 off 2.5 overs.

Fast bowler Lea Tahuhu returned figures of 2-12 in four overs to join Australia's Megan Schutt as the joint-leading wicket-takers at the tournament with eight scalps.

'Our cricket is clicking in all three facets': Schutt

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Feb 16: beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Feb 18: beat South Africa by six wickets

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Australia v Group 2 runner-up, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Group 2 winner v Group 1 runner-up, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)