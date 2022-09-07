Maddinson causes county stir due to size of his bat

Australian batter Nic Maddinson has caused a stir in the County Championship after his bat was found to be too big.

Maddinson, playing for Durham against Derbyshire in division two, was one not out off eight balls when umpire Hassan Adnan halted play on the second day to check the size of the left-hander's blade.

Repeated attempts by the official to get the 30-year-old's bat through a measurement gauge failed and it was taken away by match referee Mike Smith.

Maddinson's bat being examined by umpire Hassan Adnan on day two // YouTube-Derbyshire TV

The bat was set to be re-examined at the close of play to allow the willow time to dry out but BBC commentator Martin Emmerson reported that it failed again, meaning it will now be sent to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to make a judgement.

As per International Cricket Council (ICC) playing conditions, which govern the County Championship, bats are to be no deeper than 6.8cm, no wider than 11cm, with an edge height no taller than 4.1cm and a curve of the bat face no deeper than 0.5cm.

The spine along the back of Maddinson's bat appeared to be the part catching on the gauge.

The Victorian was forced to use another bat – which did fit through the gauge – for the remainder of his innings but he was out not long after for eight off 30 balls.

Durham finished the second day 9-222, trailing Derbyshire's first innings 306 by 84 runs.

The incident continues Maddinson's tough stint at Durham where he hasn't passed 50 in 13 innings since joining the club as a replacement for South Africa's Keegan Petersen in July.

Durham could face a possible points deduction for the breach, reportedly up to 16 points, which is the amount they could win in the match, with the ECB to determine the penalty.

Derbyshire themselves were deducted two points last month after allrounder Mattie McKiernan's bat failed the measurement gauge test during and after a 50-over Royal London Cup match due to excessive tape being applied to a bat which itself conformed to regulations.

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne has extended his stay with Glamorgan after signing a two-year deal until the end of the 2024 county season.

Australia's No.3 has been at the club since 2019, scoring 1,719 runs in 21 first-class matches, along with 508 T20 runs with a top score of 93no in 14 Blast appearances.

He has also collected 31 first-class wickets bowling a combination of medium pace and leg-spin.

The 28-year-old's time with Glamorgan has coincided with his stunning rise on the international stage where he reached the No.1 Test batting ranking in December last year.

He currently occupies the second spot after being overtaken by Joe Root in June.

"I love playing for Glamorgan and look forward to coming to Cardiff and Wales every year," Labuschagne said.

"It's become a second home for me and my family and I'm rapt that I'm coming back for another two years.

"Since the moment I got here, the Glamorgan players, staff and supporters have treated me like I was one of their own and I'm extremely grateful for that.

"I can't wait to return to Wales and help push the team forward to win more silverware."

Australians in 2022 County Championship

Derbyshire: Hilton Cartwright, Hayden Kerr

Durham: Nic Maddinson

Essex: Mark Steketee

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Middlesex: Peter Handscomb

Northamptonshire: Matt Kelly

Nottinghamshire: James Pattinson

Somerset: Matt Renshaw, Peter Siddle

Warwickshire: Nathan McAndrew

