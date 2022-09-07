County Championship Division Two 2022

Maddinson causes county stir due to size of his bat

Australian's bat confiscated after it was found to be too big in county match for Durham, while Marnus Labuschagne has extended his stay at Glamorgan for another two seasons

Jack Paynter

7 September 2022, 03:39 PM AEST

