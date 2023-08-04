The Hundred 2023 - Women

Litchfield stars in Hundred debut to cap dominant week

After scoring a maiden century for Australia last week, Phoebe Litchfield continued her strong form by guiding the Northern Superchargers home in her Hundred debut

AAP

4 August 2023, 07:31 AM AEST

