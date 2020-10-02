England T20 Blast 2020

Horror misfields, tiebreak rule hand Notts semi-final spot

Two crucial misfields in the final stages sees Nottinghamshire advance to the T20 Blast semi-finals thanks to a higher score in their six-over Power Play

2 October 2020, 09:05 AM AEST

