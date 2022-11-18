Windies bowlers toil as Davies blasts quickfire ton

The West Indies have been given a wake-up call on the bowling front after being dominated by a NSW/ACT XI on day two of their tour match in Canberra

In reply to the West Indies 9(dec)-424, the NSW/ACT XI finished day two at a dominant 2-259.

Oliver Davies (115 off 106 balls) was the star of the day, producing an innings that featured 14 fours and three sixes.

Blake MacDonald (76no) and Jack Attenborough (51) also joined in on the fun.

West Indies paceman Kemar Roach was economical with figures of 0-20 from 10 overs.

But 21-year-old right-armer Jayden Seales (0-47 off 10 overs), 25-year-old Alzarri Joseph (0-40 off 10 overs) and veteran spinner Roston Chase (0-50 off 10 overs) were among the bowlers who struggled for impact.

Former captain Jason Holder, who made 50 with the bat before retiring, didn't bowl.

Starting day two at Manuka Oval on 5-297, the Windies lifted the run-rate on Friday as No.10 Devon Thomas top-scored with an unbeaten 77.

Thomas and Joseph put on an unbroken 104-run stand for the 10th wicket in a confidence-boost for the visitors ahead of their two-match NRMA Test series against Australia.

On Thursday, openers Kraigg Brathwaite (75) and Shamarh Brooks (56) made half-centuries to put on a 133-run partnership.

This match is one of two tour games West Indies have before their series against the Pat Cummins-led Australians gets underway in Perth on November 30.

A far different squad to their white-ball team, Windies players will still be determined to make amends for their failure to qualify for the Super 12 stage at the recent T20 World Cup.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

Nov 17-19: ACT/NSW XI v Windies, Canberra

Nov 23-26: PM's XI v Windies, Canberra (day-night)

Nov 30 – Dec 4: First Test, Perth Stadium, 10:20am

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 2:30pm (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

