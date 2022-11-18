ACT/NSW XI v West Indies - Men

Windies bowlers toil as Davies blasts quickfire ton

Young gun Ollie Davies starred on day two in Canberra as the West Indies bowlers were forced to toil in their first hit-out of the tour

AAP

18 November 2022, 07:20 PM AEST

