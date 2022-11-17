Hughes cracks third ton as NSW crush Tasmania

Hughes, Patterson stand leads NSW to first one-day win

Daniel Hughes smacked yet another century before spinner Chris Green weaved his magic with the ball to lead NSW to a crushing 160-run win over Tasmania in their Marsh One-Day Cup clash at Blundstone Arena.

Just days after missing a Marsh Sheffield Shield clash due to Covid, Hughes scored 101 off 114 balls as the visitors reached 8-300 after being sent in to bat.

In reply, Tasmania were skittled for 140 in 28.1 overs, with Matthew Wade (42 off 49 balls) the only Tiger to post a score of any substance.

Green starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 4-20 off nine overs.

Green marks NSW return with four wickets

NSW entered the match yet to taste victory this season in either the one-day competition or the Sheffield Shield.

But the 207-run opening stand between Hughes and Kurtis Patterson (92) put the Blues on track to end the rut.

Hughes has now posted three one-day centuries this season and he can consider himself unlucky to be overlooked for Australian selection following Aaron Finch's retirement.

Thursday's innings took his average to 67.80 for the past four seasons with only Shaun Marsh having more domestic 50-over centuries – 10 to Hughes's nine – of current players.

The left-hander was strong square of the wicket, cutting, pulling and pushing off the back foot whenever the Tigers dropped short.

Red hot Hughes hits third Marsh Cup ton of the summer

Sitting pretty at 0-194 after 32 overs, the runs dried up slightly for NSW after Patterson picked out the man on the leg-side boundary while trying to pull Tom Rogers.

It kickstarted a collapse of 5-35 in the next six overs as Rogers (3-55), Nathan Ellis (3-54) and Tom Andrews (2-5) pulled back NSW.

Jason Sangha and Baxter Holt were the only remaining batters to pass 20, as the Blues took just 63 runs from the last 10 overs.

Tasmania's run chase started poorly with the home side crashing to 3-35 with Caleb Jewell (3), Ben McDermott (6) and Jake Doran (23) all departing within the opening eight overs.

Wade sent a scare through the camp when he was struck on the side of the helmet by a Liam Hatcher bouncer.

The veteran had raced to 21 off just 11 balls but struggled for fluency after being hit.

Wade even fell to the ground later that over while evading another Hatcher bouncer and he eventually holed out 10 overs later in the search for quick runs.

Patterson pouches as classic grab back with the flight

The bonus-point win lifted NSW (five points) off the bottom of the ladder, but they are still five points adrift of the third-placed Tigers (10 points).

Defending champions WA (21 points) sit on top following a perfect 5-0 start to the season with South Australia second on 13 points.

NSW will face Queensland in their next Marsh Cup match in 10 days' time, while Tasmania's next one-day fixture isn't until mid-February.