Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Hughes cracks third ton as NSW crush Tasmania

Opener Daniel Hughes has made it three centuries in four Marsh Cup games for NSW this summer, helping lift his side to a crushing 160-run bonus-point victory over Tasmania

AAP

17 November 2022, 06:00 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo