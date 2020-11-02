NSW survive Swepson spin clinic in Shield thriller

NSW hold one for one-wicket win in dramatic Shield classic

New South Wales have claimed a dramatic victory over Marsh Sheffield Shield rivals Queensland despite an outstanding bowling performance from player-of-the-match Mitchell Swepson, who claimed his maiden first-class 10-wicket haul.

Nathan Lyon was out with the scores level in a theatrical final twist to a tension-filled game, but Sean Abbott kept his cool to hit the winning runs off Marnus Labuschagne and seal a one-wicket victory.

A third tie in Sheffield Shield history looked on the cards when Michael Neser, having already bowled more than 30 overs in the game, pulled off a remarkably athletic run out.

Abbott's drive off Swepson appeared destined for the boundary but Neser dived full length to stop it and Lyon, who had been watching the ball at the non-striker's end as his partner continued running, was out by almost the length of the pitch.

Swepson superb with fourth-innings haul

Eccentric No.11 Harry Conway, who had been pacing nervously in the Blues dugout, then had to block out the over from Swepson before Abbott smashed Labuschagne over mid-on.

Queensland would have gone top of the Shield standings had they managed to clinch victory but they will instead have to settle for third, right behind NSW in second and Western Australia likely to remain in first spot with their match against Tasmania ongoing.

There were some nervous moments for the Blues in the dying moments of the game, with keeper Jimmy Peirson missing a stumping chance off Abbott and a host of Lyon shots falling agonisingly close to fielders.

But after Daniel Solway (52) and Daniel Hughes (48) broke the back of the run chase, Abbott's unbeaten 18 finished off the job in the face of a barrage of short-pitched Bulls bowling and Swepson's consistently threating leg breaks on a wearing Karen Rolton Oval pitch.

It was a superb bowling effort nonetheless for Swepson, who had taken 5-97 in the first innings and then backed it up with 5-74 to become the first Queensland spinner in 41 years to complete the feat in a Shield game.

Swepson produces wonder-ball on way to five wickets

A change in wind direction on Monday morning saw Swepson swung around to bowl from the southern end when NSW resumed on 3-71, but was largely ineffective as Hughes and Solway's 76-run partnership edged the Blues closer to victory.

The leg-spinner has raved about how Usman Khawaja's backing has boosted his confidence and, rather than taking him off, the Bulls captain switched him back to the other end from which he had taken five wickets in the first innings.

It proved inspired as Swepson, two balls after a huge shout for lbw against Hughes, clean bowled the left-hander in his first over back at the northern end.

Solway braved through a fiery Mark Steketee spell, shrugging off a blow to his collarbone by bringing up a 123-ball half-century, but the Blues were left in the lurch when his pull shot off a Neser rolled back onto his stumps.

It came an over after Matthew Renshaw at second slip pouched a rebound catch initially parried by Khawaja standing next to him to claim the key scalp of Peter Nevill for 25, again off the bowling of Swepson.

When he then had Mitchell Starc (caught at mid off) and Trent Copeland caught at slip, Queensland needed two more wickets with NSW still 19 runs adrift.

And despite the late drama, the Blues clung on to take the points in a game that ebbed back and forth over the four days.

NSW XI: Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Daniel Solway, Peter Nevill (c, wk), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway

Queensland XI: Joe Burns, Bryce Street, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja (c), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson