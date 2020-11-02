Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

NSW survive Swepson spin clinic in Shield thriller

Mitchell Swepson collected his first 10-wicket haul in first-class cricket but the NSW Blues snuck across the line for a one-wicket win in a Sheffield Shield classic

Louis Cameron at Karen Rolton Oval

2 November 2020, 08:06 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo