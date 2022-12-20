WNCL 2022-23

Tassie prove too strong as big guns dominate

There were stellar performances across the board for Tasmania, as they secured comfortable seven-wicket win over the NSW Breakers in Hobart

Riley Alexander

20 December 2022, 12:43 PM AEST

@Ralexander2002

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo