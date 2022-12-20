Tassie prove too strong as big guns dominate

Reigning champs ease past NSW for back-to-back wins

Two of Tasmania's veterans and one of their brightest young stars have set up a dominant seven-wicket win against NSW Breakers to continue the Tigers' strong start to the WNCL season.

It was first Sarah Coyte with the ball, claiming five crucial wickets, including one where the hero of the second innings Lizelle Lee took an incredible diving catch at a deep gully position.

Lee took that momentum into her batting innings – and just as she did on Sunday during the Tigers' 10-wicket win over NSW – blasted a quick-fire fifty to eliminate any chance of victory for the visitors.

While she was dismissed this time around – trapped lbw by Erin Burns – the damage was already done, allowing Emma Manix-Geeves to finish the job, with assistance from Naomi Stalenberg (50no off 42).

Manix-Geeves finished unbeaten on 76 off 102 deliveries and showed why she continues to put her name up in lights after a breakout season last year that culminated in a century in the Tigers' breakthrough victory in the WNCL final.

The 22-year-old struck the winning runs with almost 13 overs to spare, with Stalenberg bringing up her half-century the over before.

After NSW chose to bat first, Coyte did the early damage for the Tigers, removing Sophie Luff for just nine, before she trapped the dangerous Tahlia Wilson in front for 27.

Claire Moore, who was recently selected in Australia's squad for the inaugural Women's U19 World Cup early next year, then got the Breakers' innings back on track with some elegant stroke play.

The 19-year-old made her way to 60 and had just launched a massive six off Maisy Gibson before she was out two balls later attempting the same shot.

Her partner in crime, Anika Learoyd, fell just two overs later for 45, with Coyte doing the damage again before she bowled the experienced duo Erin Burns and Sammy-Jo Johnson to complete her five-wicket haul.

Hannah Darlington (25no) and Lauren Smith (33 off 30) lifted the Breakers to 226, with Tasmania bowling them all out on the final delivery of the innings.

Molly Strano finished with 2-47 off her 10 overs and completed a trio of wickets in a row that only she was involved in, when she ran Jade Allen out on her hat-trick ball.

Breakers skipper Sammy-Jo Johnson began her side's defence in brilliant fashion, first dismissing Rachel Trenaman for just five when she found her outside edge.

Ten balls later she found a way through the defence of opposing captain Elyse Villani to leave the Tigers in trouble early at 2-14.

But that only brought Emma Manix-Geeves to the crease to join Lee, with the pair's 122-run stand for the third wicket proving decisive in the win.

Lee was the undoubted aggressor in the partnership; the South African smashing 11 boundaries in her innings of 70 which came off just 66 balls.

Manix-Geeves took time to get into her innings, but once she settled proved just as damaging as her more senior partner.

The keeper-batter finished with eight boundaries, while Stalenberg was aggressive from the outset to fast-track what had earlier loomed as a tricky chase for the home side.

The Tigers improved their record to 3-1 and head into the Christmas break with a skip in their step as they look to defend their title in the 2022-23 season.