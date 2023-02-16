Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Tassie dealt final blow as hot Hughes dominant again

Tasmania missed a golden chance to move into the box seat for a Marsh Cup final berth, as Daniel Hughes scored his fourth century of the season for NSW

AAP

16 February 2023, 09:42 PM AEST

