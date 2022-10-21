Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Drama in Drummoyne: Bad light ends Bulls' run

Queensland's openers needed 16 runs from three overs to beat NSW in the Sheffield Shield clash in Sydney when the umpires called off play due to bad light

AAP

21 October 2022, 08:07 PM AEST

