NSW stage late fightback after early trouble against Bulls

Gilkes, Abbott respond after Bulls quicks run rampant early

A defiant sixth-wicket partnership by Sean Abbott and Matthew Gilkes has got NSW back in their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash against Queensland after the Bulls started the day on top.

The Blues finished a day interrupted by rain at Sydney's Drummoyne Oval on 9-246 after slumping to 3-16 early.

NSW were again in deep trouble after lunch at 5-101 when Bulls legspinner Mitch Swepson (3-53) dismissed captain Kurtis Patterson (40) and stalwart Moses Henriques (42) in quick succession.

Swepson undoes NSW skipper with classical leg-break

The delivery to remove Patterson was a classic leggie that gripped and spun into the left-hander and through the gate.

Allrounder Abbott (62) and Gilkes (72) then came together to thwart the Bulls attack in an aggressive 102-run partnership.

They took 17 off one Matt Renshaw over before Queensland paceman Gurinder Sandhu removed Abbott and Baxter Holt (0) within nine deliveries.

Gilkes’ knock included seven fours and two sixes // Getty

NSW finished the day with Ben Dwarshuis unbeaten on 22 and Nathan Lyon yet to score.

The Bulls won the toss and had the Blues reeling.

Paceman Mark Steketee teamed with new-ball partner Michael Neser to put early heat on NSW's batters.

Neser struck with the fourth ball of the innings, trapping Daniel Hughes lbw for a duck when the opener prodded forward to a fullish ball.

Michael Neser was one of three Queensland quicks to finish two two wickets // Getty

Steketee then removed Blake Nikitaras for one when the Blues newcomer edged to fourth slip where Neser took the catch.

The Bulls soon claimed another victim when Jason Sangha, also on one, pushed forward defensively and nicked to Joe Burns at second slip to leave the Blues 3-16 in the 10th over.

Steketee, Neser and Sandhu each finished the day with two wickets.

The Bulls sit atop the Shield ladder after winning their opening match while NSW suffered a first-up defeat to Western Australia.