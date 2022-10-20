Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Renshaw 200, Neser century fire Bulls

Queensland opener Matt Renshaw and allrounder Michael Neser have combined for a match defining 257-run stand in the Sheffield Shield clash with NSW

AAP

20 October 2022, 07:26 PM AEST

