Renshaw 200, Neser century fire Bulls

NSW on the ropes following massive Renshaw-Neser stand

Matt Renshaw and Queensland allrounder Michael Neser have posted their highest scores in first-class cricket in a match-turning sixth-wicket stand to crush NSW on day three of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash.

Opener Renshaw made a masterful unbeaten 200 and Neser a whirlwind 136 as the duo combined in a 257-run sixth-wicket stand at Sydney's Drummoyne Oval, a record for Queensland.

When Neser departed, the Bulls declared on 6-477 in reply to NSW's first-innings 246.

The Blues were 4-96 at stumps in their second visit to the crease when bad light stopped play.

Neser and Renshaw came together in the first over of the day after Jimmy Peirson (33) was dismissed with the Bulls 5-220.

The Queensland pair blitzed the bowling attack to score at more than five runs per over in a devastating liaison.

All-round Neser smacks second first-class hundred

Neser's previous best was an innings of 121 in the Shield two seasons ago.

The 32-year-old, who played one Test for Australia in last summer's Ashes, brought up his ton with a pull shot off Chris Tremain and then went into overdrive.

Renshaw's knock could have ramifications beyond this match.

Patient Renshaw cashes in with career-best double ton

Five of his 15 boundaries were sixes and he showcased an array of attacking strokes which sent a message to Test selectors that his game has developed hugely since his formerly conservative approach to his craft.

The 26-year-old's knock surpassed the 184 he made for Australia against Pakistan in 2017, his previous first-class highest.

His century was his first as an opening batter for the Bulls since 2017-18 and continued the form he displayed for Somerset in English county cricket this year where he twice passed the hundred mark.

Renshaw batted in the middle order last season but captain Usman Khawaja moved him back to his former position at the top of the list to benefit the Bulls, and with the hope of revitalising his Test career.

Renshaw played the last of his 11 Tests in 2018 but with current Australia openers Khawaja and David Warner nearing the end of their careers he has reminded the selectors of his ability to now change gears with a match-defining innings in challenging conditions.

Bulls legspinner Mitch Swepson (2-42 ) was the pick of the bowlers and also ran out Blues opener Blake Nikitaris (46).