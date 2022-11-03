Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Rain, bad light hinders NSW victory bid

South Australia were 3-82 chasing 272 runs for victory against NSW when bad light and rain forced their Sheffield Shield match in Wollongong to end in a draw

AAP

3 November 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

