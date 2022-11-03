Rain, bad light hinders NSW victory bid

Redbacks dig in before bad light ensures a draw

Rain and bad light have robbed NSW of the chance to push for victory in their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia in Wollongong.

NSW declared their second innings at 8-193 shortly after lunch on the final day, setting the Redbacks a victory target of 272 off 69 overs.

Eight overs were lost due to a rain delay in the middle session, and bad light forced players off shortly after tea with just 30.5 overs bowled in the innings.

The Redbacks were 3-82 having just lost Daniel Drew for 22 when the players were forced off.

Travis Head was unbeaten on 12 at the time, but another burst of rain while the players were off for the bad light meant the match was declared a draw.

The result ensured NSW stay on the bottom of the Shield ladder, with SA also winless and just one rung above them.

"We played really well," NSW wicketkeeper Baxter Holt said after the match.

"We were really good in patches. KP (Kurtis Patterson) with a hundred, Daniel Hughes with 91 (in the first innings).

"All the batters chipped in. And to see the bowlers take 10 wickets in the first innings is something really special on a wicket like that.

"Unfortunately, the weather and bad light took us off the field.

"We did everything we possibly could to get us in a position (to win), and unfortunately the weather held us back."

NSW started day four at 3-35 – a lead of 113 – and they were looking relatively comfortable at 4-103 before suffering a double blow.

Doggett (2-44) removed Sean Abbott for a quickfire 18, before Wes Agar (3-43) snared the crucial scalp of Jason Sangha (41) as NSW staggered to 6-107.

But Holt (49no off 63 balls) and Ben Dwarshuis (23) steadied the ship with a 69-run stand, giving the NSW a handy lead before they declared with 69 overs remaining in the match.

SA needed to score at 3.9 runs an over to pull off victory, but they lacked intent from the outset, and it soon became a case of mere survival.

Jake Weatherald (18 off 37 balls) was the first to fall when he was bowled by Test spinner Nathan Lyon, and the Redbacks were 2-50 when Henry Hunt (25 off 61 balls) was trapped lbw by Chris Tremain.

Drew was the final batter to be dismissed, with the players called off due to bad light immediately after his departure.