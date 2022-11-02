Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Agar enjoys all-round day out as Redbacks surge back

South Australia have gone from struggling to avoid the follow-on to putting late pressure on NSW before stumps on day three with all results alive on the final day

AAP

2 November 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

