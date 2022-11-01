Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Patterson breaks drought, puts NSW in commanding position

Former Test batter Kurtis Patterson has brought up his first Sheffield Shield century in almost a year, helping NSW take control against South Australia on day two

AAP

1 November 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

