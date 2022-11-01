Patterson breaks drought, puts NSW in commanding position

NSW grab late wicket after batters dominate Redbacks

Kurtis Patterson overcame a migraine to put his name back in lights with his first Marsh Sheffield Shield century in close to a year, helping NSW to 5(dec)-389 against South Australia.

After going to stumps at 32no on day one, Patterson stayed back in the sheds to sleep when play began on Tuesday morning as he battled a serious headache.

But after returning to the crease just after lunch, the 29-year-old showed no ill-effects of the migraine as he blitzed his way to an unbeaten 122 on a flat wicket in Wollongong.

It helped give NSW the upper hand before Nathan Lyon struck before stumps to claim Jake Weatherald's wicket and leave South Australia 1-15.

Patterson overcomes migraine to post 11th first-class ton

Earlier, Patterson's innings boosted a NSW counterattack after the Redbacks claimed 3-22 at one stage in the middle session.

Sean Abbott also scored 47 from 66 balls in response, helping NSW take full control of the match as Baxter Holt whacked an unbeaten 23 from 14 balls as the hosts upped the ante ahead of a declaration.

But the star of the show was Patterson, whose innings shone through an 85-minute rain delay after tea.

After playing two Tests for Australia in early 2019, the left-hander's form for NSW fell away in recent summers.

However, he was back to his best in Wollongong, batting steadily between rain breaks on day one before cover-driving superbly and pulling the ball nicely on Tuesday.

His final 52 runs came in 35 balls before the declaration, driving Ben Manenti for four to bring up his ton and later hitting Brendan Doggett for two big sixes on the leg side.

The unbeaten century came after Daniel Hughes missed out on breaking his own Shield drought.

The 33-year-old had battled through a short-pitched attack from South Australia and at one stage upper-cut Wes Agar (2-69) for four just before lunch.

NSW start brightly as rain frustrates play in Wollongong

But he fell short of his first century in more than two-and-a-half years when he went back to a bouncer from Agar and pushed it straight to short leg to be caught for 91.

Jason Sangha also went for a well-made 52 post the lunch break after forming a 115-run stand with Hughes.