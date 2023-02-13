Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Zampa makes red-ball statement as NSW surge ahead

NSW are hunting 10 wickets on the final day at the SCG to beat Tasmania and open their 2022-23 Sheffield Shield account after Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott put them in a commanding position

Jack Paynter at the SCG

13 February 2023, 06:00 PM AEST

@jackpayn

