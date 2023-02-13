Zampa makes red-ball statement as NSW surge ahead

Door ajar for Tasmania after generous NSW declaration

Adam Zampa has issued a timely reminder of his red-ball credentials with three wickets to have NSW eyeing their first Marsh Sheffield Shield victory of the season.

The hosts declared their second innings late on day three at the SCG with a lead of 286 runs but couldn't break through Tasmania's opening pair of Tim Ward (4no) and Caleb Jewell (1no) in the 30 minutes before stumps.

That was after Zampa (3-41 off 18 overs) combined with Sean Abbott (3-40) and Chris Tremain (2-41) to dismiss Tasmania for 236 after NSW posted 8(dec)-417 in their first innings.

Zampa takes timely three to put NSW in control

Australia's premier white-ball spinner was playing just his second first-class match in three years and was made to wait for his opportunity during the opening session of day three as Chris Green (1-35) was the tweaker given first crack.

But the leg-spinner made an immediate impact when introduced 20 overs into the morning session, removing Ben McDermott (50) in his second over of the day.

McDermott and Webster (75no) had started cautiously as they attempted to reduce the Tigers' first innings deficit, adding 56 in 22 overs in the first session until the former's demise when he tried to take on Zampa down the ground but was caught by a diving Blake Nikitaras at mid-on.

The 30-year-old leggie – who was overlooked for Queensland's Matthew Kuhnemann for a call up to the Test squad in India – had a second two overs later courtesy of a lbw decision that Jarrod Freeman may have first edged into his pad.

Nathan Ellis (20) hung around with Webster for a ninth-wicket stand of 47 to take the visitors' score past 200, before Zampa returned to break the partnership and pick up his third as he snuck one through the paceman's defences.

Liam Hatcher (1-62) wrapped up the Tasmanian innings right on the tea break with Peter Siddle trapped in front for a 17-ball duck.

Abbott's three has NSW in control of Tigers

Daniel Hughes continued his fine form in the second innings following his century on days one and two, smacking an unbeaten 63 from 78 balls to allow NSW to declare 30 minutes before stumps and set Tasmania 287 to win.

He put on 58 for the first wicket with Blake Nikitaras who fell after another promising start, adjudged lbw to Freeman for 21.

Henriques (20no) and Hughes put the foot down as NSW closed their innings on 1-105 from 25 overs and they'll need all 10 Tasmanian wickets tomorrow to open their Sheffield Shield account for the season.

NSW XI: Daniel Hughes, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson (c), Moises Henriques, Jason Sangha, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Sean Abbott, Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher

Tasmania XI: Tim Ward, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Ben McDermott, Jordan Silk (c), Tim Paine (wk), Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Tom Andrews, Nathan Ellis, Peter Siddle