Green's debut four gives NSW upper hand

WA collapse after strong start as debutants share spoils

Debutant NSW spinner Chris Green has had a dream introduction to Sheffield Shield cricket, bagging four wickets in a stand-out performance against top of the table Western Australia at the SCG.

Despite a promising start, the undefeated visitors limped to 233 all out at stumps on day one, giving their winless hosts hope of an upset.

Openers Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman had looked comfortable after winning the toss and batting, steering the visitors to 0-91 at lunch before NSW fought back.

Green runs through WA top order on Shield debut

Green, who has appeared in Twenty20 competitions around the world but before today never in first-class cricket, tore through Western Australia's top order, bagging three wickets in a riveting post-lunch spell.

The 29-year-old journeyman's maiden Shield scalp was well worth the wait, finding WA captain Whiteman's outside edge with a ripping off-break just after lunch.

He did not have to wait long for his second.

In his next over, leg slip Jason Sangha atoned for dropping Bancroft off Green's bowling before lunch, dismissing the same batter with a flying one-handed catch to his left.

Green with fellow debutant (and spinner) Toby Gray // Getty

Green and wicketkeeper Baxter Holt then teamed up to dismiss Hilton Cartwright for two during an ill-advised excursion outside his crease.

Young guns Teague Wyllie and Sam Fanning steadied the ship for WA after Green's three-wicket spell, putting on 50 runs before Wyllie fell lbw to Chris Tremain (2-29 off 16 overs) on 15.

After the tea break, Holt once again displayed handy glovework off Green's bowling, stumping Josh Philippe for four.

Fellow rookie spinner Toby Gray also picked up his first Shield wickets, bowling top scorer Fanning on 61 before picking up tail-enders Charlie Stobo (27) and David Moody (0) to wrap up the innings.

Bright start to Shield career for leg-spinner Gray

NSW quick Mickey Edwards found less joy despite significant effort, picking up 0-36 off 19 overs in his first match back in Shield cricket since October 2018 after years of injuries.

Western Australia are without several players through higher honours, with debutant paceman Stobo hoping for a big performance with the ball tomorrow for the visitors.