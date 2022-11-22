Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Green's debut four gives NSW upper hand

Debutants shared the spoils for NSW against WA on day one at the SCG, with Chris Green and Toby Gray taking seven wickets between them

AAP

22 November 2022, 06:19 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo