Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

WA and NSW both collapse in 20-wicket SCG day

Despite being rolled for 127 late on day two, Western Australia retain the upper hand in a bowler-dominated clash in Sydney

AAP

23 November 2022, 07:06 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo