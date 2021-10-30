Late six-hitting blitz seals thrilling Pakistan win

Asif Ali slammed four sixes from the penultimate over of Pakistan's run chase as they made it three T20 World Cup wins from three with victory against Afghanistan in Dubai.

Having already beaten India and New Zealand, and with only matches against Scotland and Namibia to come, Pakistan appear almost certain to finish top of group 2 and book a semi-final place.

Pakistan's bowlers set up their success on Friday, taking four wickets in the Powerplay before going on to limit Afghanistan to 6-147.

Afghanistan threatened an upset in an increasingly tense finish, but Pakistan held their nerve to win with five wickets and an over to spare as Ali, needing to score 24 off the final 12 balls, did so in four lusty blows in the penultimate over from Karim Janat.

"The boundary was small from this end, so I told my partner I'd go for it," Asif said. "Thank God we pulled it off."

Such was the demand for tickets for one of the most-keenly anticipated matches of the tournament, there were still thousands outside the ground when the match began. And by the time many of them had got in, the contest seemed to be effectively over.

Afghanistan's batters went hard early and paid for it, losing wickets in the second, third, fifth and sixth overs, all caught.

It was not until Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib came together at 6-76 that the innings gained some stability.

The pair consolidated and then cut loose, taking 43 off the last three overs, both finishing with 35 not out.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman then made an early breakthrough, dismissing Mohammad Rizwan as his four-over spell went for just 14 runs, but Pakistan looked on course for a relatively comfortable win at 1-72 off ten overs when Rashid Khan was finally introduced.

He and Nabi quickly took three wickets between them, including skipper Babar Azam for 51, which changed the mood of the match. And when Naveen-ul-Haq had Shoaib Malik caught for 19, Pakistan needed 24 off 13 balls with two new batters at the crease.

However, just as Afghanistan fans began dreaming of a famous triumph, Ali took aim at the medium pace of Janat.

He cleared the long-off boundary off the first ball, the mid-wicket boundary off the third ball and powered another six down the ground off the fifth ball.

He then crunched Janat's sixth ball for six over extra cover to complete a seven-ball 25 and Pakistan's victory.

"I wanted to stay till the end but got out unfortunately," Babar said. "So credit to Asif Ali.

"Asif has played many such innings at the Pakistan Super League. I was very confident he'd get us out of any trouble.

Afghanistan's Mohammed Nabi said: "We didn't start really well, the total on the board was decent but maybe not enough.

"There are many positives to take from this match. We fought to the end and it's given us more motivation to win games."

