ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Late six-hitting blitz seals thrilling Pakistan win

Asif Ali slams four sixes in the penultimate over of the match as Pakistan beat Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup

AAP

30 October 2021, 07:15 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo