Teen Naseem blasts Pakistan to Asia Cup final

Pakistan teenager Naseem Shah smashed back-to-back sixes in the last over against Afghanistan for a one-wicket victory that sets up an Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Needing 11 off the last over on Wednesday, and with only one wicket in hand, the 19-year-old Naseem clobbered consecutive sixes off fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi off the first two deliveries to take Pakistan to 9-131.

In a Super 4 game dominated by bowlers, Pakistan's pace bowlers and spinner also did well to restrict Afghanistan to 6-129.

Naseem Shah peels off in celebration after hitting the winning six // AFP

Naseem had earlier clean bowled captain Mohammad Nabi for a golden duck to finish with 1-19.

Pakistan's win also ended India's slim chances to reach Sunday's final.

Tempers flared toward the end when fast bowler Fareed Khan reduced Pakistan to 9-118 in the 19th over by having Hobart Hurricanes draftee Asif Ali (16) dismissed.

Both players exchanged words as Asif raised his bat close to Fareed's face and they pushed each other before Afghan players rushed to separate the two.

A jubilant Naseem threw away his helmet and batting gloves while sprinting toward the dressing room once his last hit sailed over long off and his teammates also rushed onto the field to celebrate the breathtaking win.

Fareed Khan and Asif Ali get face-to-face in a tense finish // AFP

"To be honest, it was quite a tensed environment in the dressing room," Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said.

"I was in the dressing room … I thought it is cricket and I have seen Naseem bat like this, so I had a little bit of belief."

Left-armer Farooqi had put Pakistan on the backfoot when he trapped Babar leg before wicket for a golden duck and then struck twice in his penultimate over before bowling two full tosses to Naseem in the last over to end up with 3-34.

Babar has struggled in the Asia Cup after his four straight below-par scores of 10, 9, 14 and 0, but Pakistan's middle-order has done well in run chases.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan (2-25) had newly crowned No.1 T20 batter Mohammad Rizwan lbw before Hobart BBL Draft target Shadab Khan (36) and Iftikhar Ahmed (30) steadied the chase with a 42-run partnership.

Adelaide Strikers' star Rashid Khan took 2-25 for Afghanistan // AFP

But Afghanistan didn't give up in the death overs and claimed six quick wickets once Fareed Khan (3-31) had Iftikhar caught at deep midwicket in the 16th over.

Shadab also went down in the next over as he top-edged Rashid to backward point after hitting the leg-spinner for six, but could not resist going for another big hit.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai perished against Pakistan pace inside the batting powerplay.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was disconsolate after bowling two full tosses to concede the winning runs // AFP

Spinners Mohammad Nawaz (1-23) and Shadab (1-27) stemmed the runs in the middle overs as Afghanistan struggled to accelerate.

Shadab claimed the key wicket of Najibullah Zadran (10) and Haris Rauf varied his pace in the death to finish with 2-26 as he got rid of top-scorer Ibrahim Zadran (35).

"The boys were brilliant with the ball and in the field, but again we didn't finish well," Nabi said. "We didn't control our nerves at the end. We gave two options to the bowlers, slower balls and yorkers, and sadly we couldn't execute it when we needed to."