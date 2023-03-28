Afghanistan v Pakistan T20Is - Men

Afghanistan claim historic win despite defeat in third T20

Pakistan have prevented Afghanistan taking a clean sweep in their three-match T20I series in the UAE, winning the final match by 66 runs

AP

28 March 2023, 09:41 AM AEST

