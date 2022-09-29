Pakistan v England T20Is - Men

Moeen's fifty in vain as England fall short again

Moeen Ali's fighting half-century was not enough as England again failed to chase a modest Pakistan total, losing the fifth T20 by six runs

AP

29 September 2022, 08:49 AM AEST

