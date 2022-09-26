England self-destruct to gift Pakistan win in fourth T20

Pakistan pulled off a thrilling three-run win to level the seven-match T20 series 2-2 as England self-destructed in the last two overs.

England still needed 33 off the last three overs on Sunday in the fourth Twenty20 international in reply to Pakistan's 4 for 166.

Liam Dawson (34) smacked fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain for 24 runs in the 18th over – including four boundaries and a six – and then pulled pacer Haris Rauf for another boundary early in the penultimate over.

QUICK SINGLE Wood clocks 156kph as England down Pakistan in third T20

At 7 for 162, and needing only five runs to win off 10 balls, England looked almost certain to win.

But Rauf struck off successive deliveries to give Pakistan real hope.

He had Dawson caught at midwicket before rattling the stumps of T20 debutant Olly Stone for a golden duck.

With four required off the final over, Reece Topley was run out at the non-striker's end as England was dismissed for 163 with four balls to spare.

England captain Moeen Ali earlier won his third straight toss and opted to field.

Top-ranked batter Mohammad Rizwan made 88 off 67 balls and anchored Pakistan's innings with his third half century of the series.

England's chase started badly, with Hasnain claiming two wickets to reduce England to 3 for 14 in two overs. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz rattled the England middle-order with 3-35.

Moeen, who hit 29 off 20 balls, said: "Obviously with nine to get and three wickets left, we feel we should win, but pressure happens.

"Both teams bowled really well and they just managed to get over the line. It was an amazing game of cricket, it went both ways and it kept swinging."

"The way 'Daws' batted was just brilliant. He had a brilliant game. I'm really pleased for him but sad he couldn't get us over the line. These things happen."

Lahore will host the remaining three games of the series which is a warm up for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

With PA