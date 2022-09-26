Pakistan v England T20Is - Men

England self-destruct to gift Pakistan win in fourth T20

England have fallen three runs short as Pakistan levelled the seven-match T20 series at 2-2 in Karachi

AP

26 September 2022, 07:04 AM AEST

