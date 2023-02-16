ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Muneeba makes history as Pakistan crush Ireland

Muneeba Ali hit Pakistan's first century in T20 internationals after being sent in, before Nashra Sandhu's four wickets helped complete a comprehensive victory

PA

16 February 2023, 07:43 AM AEST

