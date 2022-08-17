Aussies on song but Pakistan score narrow win over Dutch

Two Australians were in the runs as the Netherlands took it up to powerhouse side Pakistan in the first of three one-day internationals in Rotterdam.

Former South Australian batter Tom Cooper scored a quick-fire 65 from 54 balls and Victorian 'keeper-batter Scott Edwards (71no off 60) threatened to pull off a stunning upset but 93 runs from the final 10 overs proved too much of a hurdle as the visitors prevailed by 16 runs.

A century from Fakhar Zaman helped Pakistan to overcome a slow start as they posted 6-314 from their 50 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first on Tuesday.

"They knew their own conditions very well, they bowled really well in the first 10 overs and they were making it difficult for us," said Fakhar.

Dutch quick Bas de Leede took two wickets // Twitter-@KNCBcricket

"The partnership with Babar Azam was so crucial for us and we were just looking for that partnership because we knew in these conditions if you play 25 to 30 overs, it will become easier at the end.

"(Edwards) he played really well, but I really enjoyed Tom Cooper batting, I played a few games with him at Brisbane Heat and he was at the top of his game.

"I think they have a very decent side and in their own conditions they can make it tough for their opponents.

"But none of players are happy because we want to win the games but with big margins and we will try that in the next game."

Having struggled to 0-3 after four overs it got worse for the visitors at 1-10 in six overs following Vivian Kingma's maiden wicket as Imam-ul-Haq (2) was given out lbw after a referral by the Netherlands.

Opener Fakhar led the recovery with 109 runs in 109 balls, including 12 fours and a six, before he was run out.

Fakhar and Babar (74 in 85) shared a 168-run partnership for the second wicket, and Shadab Khan later smashed a 28-ball 48 not out as Pakistan posted a challenging total of 6-314.

Dutch allrounder Bas de Leede was the pick of the bowlers with 2-42 from 10 overs.

In reply, the Netherlands slumped to 3-62 before Cooper and opener Vikram Singh (65 off 98) added 97 runs for the fourth wicket.

Mohammad Nawaz celebrates the wicket of Vikram Singh // Twitter-@KNCBcricket

Dutch captain Edwards scored his fourth consecutive ODI half century after passing 50 in all three matches against England in June, but he struggled to find an ally in the final overs as the Netherlands lost regular wickets to finish on 8-298 after 50 overs.

Pakistan's express quicks Haris Rauf (3-67) and Naseem Shah (3-51) did most of the damage.

The second of three ODI matches is at Rotterdam on Thursday.