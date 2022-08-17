Netherlands v Pakistan ODIs - Men

Aussies on song but Pakistan score narrow win over Dutch

Fakhar Zaman's run-a-ball 109 saved Pakistan from a likely defeat against the Netherlands as their two Australian batters threatened to pull off an upset

17 August 2022, 08:36 AM AEST

