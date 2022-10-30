ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan crush Netherlands to open World Cup account

Pakistan have cruised to a six-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup match in Perth, but Babar Azam's poor form has continued

30 October 2022, 09:30 PM AEST

