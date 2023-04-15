Pakistan v New Zealand T20Is - Men

Henry hat-trick in vain as Pakistan win T20 series opener

Pakistan celebrated captain Babar Azam's 100th T20 international with an emphatic 88-run victory over New Zealand in Lahore

AP

15 April 2023, 08:46 AM AEST

