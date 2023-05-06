Pakistan v New Zealand ODIs - Men

Babar's ton sees Pakistan jump Australia as No.1 ODI team

Babar Azam's 18th century made the difference as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 102 runs in Karachi to claim the No.1 ODI team ranking

AP

6 May 2023, 02:30 PM AEST

