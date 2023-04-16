Pakistan v New Zealand T20Is - Men

Babar century leads Pakistan to second T20 win over NZ

An unbeaten century from captain Babar Azam has guided Pakistan to another comfortable T20I victory against under-manned New Zealand

AP

16 April 2023, 08:07 AM AEST

