Pakistan v England T20Is - Men

Hales returns in style as England defeat Pakistan

Alex Hales made 53 in his first international after three years in exile, leading England to victory in their first match in Pakistan in nearly 17 years

PA

21 September 2022, 05:55 AM AEST

