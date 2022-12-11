Duckett, Brook put England in control of second Test

Harry Brook and Ben Duckett have steered England into a dominant position as the tourists extended their lead over Pakistan to 281 at the end of the second day of the second Test in Multan.

Duckett had suggested that debutant Abrar Ahmed, who took seven wickets in the first innings, was just a leg spinner with a googly - but the Nottinghamshire batter became the 24-year-old's 10th scalp of the match in the evening session on Saturday.

Duckett went to pull a ball which stayed low and was bowled for 79 by Abrar, who became the 18th player in men's Test cricket to take 10 wickets in their first match.

Duckett had already had a stroke of fortune on 69 when he parried a long hop straight to midwicket at a very catchable height, but he was put down by Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Brook brought up a superb half-century of his own and finished the day on 74 not out having looked confident and comfortable at the crease, with Ben Stokes also unbeaten on 16.

Ollie Pope was run out for four attempting a suicidal run and was unable to get back into his ground.

Despite their attacking brand of cricket since Stokes took over as captain, there was a markedly more measured approach in the second innings, with the game already into the third innings on only the second day.

England lost their first wicket early, with Zak Crawley run out when taking a risky and unnecessary single, leaving the tourists at 1-11.

The opener was run out by Abrar, who continued his memorable debut at Multan, but fortunately for the tourists it did not spark a significant collapse.

Will Jacks came in at number three and became Abrar's eighth wicket of the match when he was bowled swiping across the line for just four.

Then Joe Root fell to Abrar for a second time in the match, for 21 in the final wicket before tea.

The Yorkshireman had been looking relatively comfortable against the mystery spinner, but was caught by a stunning one-handed diving catch from Abdullah Shafique at short leg.

In the morning session, England made crucial inroads as Pakistan collapsed from 2-107 overnight to being bowled out for 202 at lunch.

The wickets fell rapidly throughout the morning, with Jack Leach capitalising on a turning pitch to finish with 4-98 as the hosts lost eight wickets for just 60 runs.

Saud Shakeel had just brought up his half-century but finished with an attritional 63 from 106 deliveries and became Leach's 100th Test scalp. The spinner became the 49th English cricketer to reach the milestone.

"Once I found my length I enjoyed it," said Leach.

"It's about staying as patient as possible, letting the wicket to do the work and stay patient in between when it's not doing too much."

As part of the hosts' collapse, England took three wickets for no runs as part of a spell of five wickets for 11, before Mark Wood wrapped up the tail to allow England the luxury of being able to take their time to score runs and try and take wickets across multiple sessions.