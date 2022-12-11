Pakistan v England Tests - Men

Duckett, Brook put England in control of second Test

England have an imposing 281-run lead, thanks largely to fifties from Ben Duckett and Harry Brook, after Pakistan were bundled out for 202 in the second Test

PA

11 December 2022, 07:19 AM AEST

