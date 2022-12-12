Pakistan v England Tests - Men

England seal series win after epic Multan contest

Mark Wood’s four-wicket haul leads England to a famous Test victory over Pakistan, and an unassailable 2-0 series lead

12 December 2022, 08:18 PM AEST

