Abrar puts England in a spin with stunning debut

Pakistan finished the opening day of the second Test against England on top after spinner Abrar Ahmed marked his debut with a seven-wicket first-innings haul.

Abrar claimed 7-114 as England – after electing to bat in Multan – were bowled out for 281 before captain Babar Azam struck a fluent unbeaten 61 to guide his side to 2-107 at stumps.

England had not deviated from their attacking style but this time Pakistan took wickets consistently on a pitch that ominously appeared to favour the spinners.

James Anderson took the only wicket of the day to fall to seam when he had Imam-ul-Haq caught behind by Ollie Pope for a duck from just the second ball he faced.

But Babar ensured they would not waste the good work done by Abrar with an innings including nine fours and a six and Pakistan will look to advance beyond England's total as they bid to get back into the series.

Having been left out of the side for the first match, mystery spinner Abrar made the headlines, and had at one stage looked like becoming only the fourth player to take 10 wickets in a Test innings but he had to share the spoils as Zahid Mahmood took the last three.

His googly to Ben Stokes was the pick of his wickets as he successfully rattled through an English top-order who had dominated in the first Test.

The 24-year-old bowled a ball to the tourists' captain that pitched on leg stump and turned sharply to hit the top of off, with a visibly stunned Stokes departing for 30.

Stokes had selected an extra seamer after it looked as though they were a fast-bowling option short at times in the first Test, but the pitch at Multan turned almost from the outset.

Although new to the international scene, in 14 first-class matches Abrar averages just 25.56, having taken 76 wickets.

Ben Stokes is bowled by Abrar's googly // AFP

He claimed five wickets in the morning session, firstly the scalp of Zak Crawley with only his fifth ball – and he finished the innings with the 12th best figures in a player's debut Test innings.

Pope and Ben Duckett had scored half-centuries, but both fell to Abrar, with Pope caught attempting a reverse-sweep and Duckett trapped lbw.

Harry Brook sent a leading edge to mid-on to give Abrar his five-for with his debut wickets including Joe Root, both openers and Will Jacks.

Jack Leach was bowled reverse-sweeping his first ball and though Mark Wood blasted a useful 36 not out at No.9, Zahid (3-63) wrapped things up with the wicket of Anderson.

What a ball to get your first Test wicket! 👏 Immediate impact by Abrar Ahmed 🎯#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/8tvnuGFzyo — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 9, 2022

After Anderson struck early, Leach claimed the second Pakistan wicket to fall when Abdullah Shafique edged to Pope for 14 and after a DRS review the original not out decision was overturned.

But an unbroken stand of 56 between Babar and Saud Shakeel left Pakistan in a strong position.

Duckett admitted England had "limited footage" of Abrar Ahmed ahead of the second Test but insisted he was not a "mystery spinner".

"When anyone starts their career you don't see much of them," he said.

"We had limited footage and I'm sure different players looked at as much or as less as they wanted. I didn't look at much footage.

"For me, when someone spins it both ways, I'd rather not necessarily know how good he is.

"I wouldn't want to see all his magic balls, I would rather focus on how am I going to be effective against him and how to build a gameplan on how to score runs against him.

"He was basically a leg-spinner and he has a good googly. There was no real mystery to it. But he bowled beautifully today. I'm sure we'll have our plans to him second innings and I'm pretty sure we won't be blocking it."

Abrar was especially pleased to have claimed the wickets of both Stokes and former captain Joe Root.

"I can't describe my feelings in words," he said.

"It's great to have achieved what I had set out for. Before the match I had said in an interview that Joe Root and Ben Stokes will be challenging so it's great to have the wickets of both.

"My team-mates were telling me that it's always the first Test wicket that you cherish but for me Stokes' wicket was the best. He is a very good batter, an attacking one.

"Initially I was a mystery spinner but now I bowl leg spin more.

"I used a lot of tricks, changing my grip and using the crease. My varieties help me."