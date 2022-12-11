Pakistan v England Tests - Men

Late Leach wicket swings momentum in epic contest

Imam-ul-Haq’s dismissal in the late overs on day three has swung the second Test from Pakistan’s favour back to England in an epic encounter

Reuters

11 December 2022, 11:37 PM AEST

