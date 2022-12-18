Pakistan v England Tests - Men

England teen claims two scalps on dream debut

Spotted by Shane Warne as a 13-year-old, England teen Rehan Ahmed fulfilled the late king's prophecy with two wickets on debut against Pakistan

PA

18 December 2022, 07:04 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo