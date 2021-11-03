ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan stay unbeaten to race into semi-finals

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan put on 113 for the first wicket as Pakistan beat Namibia by 44 runs

AAP

3 November 2021, 07:16 AM AEST

