Babar epic has Pakistan in control after opening day

Babar Azam has hit his ninth Test hundred to help Pakistan recover against New Zealand on the opening day of the first Test in Karachi.

Babar was 161 not out at the close with Pakistan 5-317, having earlier been 3-48.

The captain was given strong support on Monday by Sarfaraz Ahmed who marked his return to Test cricket after nearly four years with an impressive 86.

"I finally got an opportunity and I hope today's knock will help the team," Sarfaraz, finally playing his 50th Test, said. "Of course, it was disappointing not to get a century in my hometown, but the partnership with Babar was more important to me."

New Zealand, playing their first Test in Pakistan in 20 years, had made early inroads and the pair came together at 4-110 in the first session.

They rebuilt the innings with a 196-run stand before Ajaz Patel (2-91) broke through late in the final session having Sarfaraz well caught at slip by Daryl Mitchell with the second new ball.

Mitchell's delight betrayed the agony of having dropped Babar at slip off Michael Bracewell (2-61) on 12.

"Babar made the most of his chance and batted really well," Patel said. "Obviously no one wants to drop catches, but it happens sometimes."

New captain Tim Southee brought on his slow bowlers as early as the fourth over after Pakistan elected to bat on a dry and tacky wicket at Karachi's National Stadium.

Patel made the breakthrough off his third ball as Abdullah Shafique (7) was stumped. Shan Masood (3) was also stumped, off Bracewell's offspin, before Imam-ul-Haq (24) holed out to Southee at mid-off.

Southee dismissed Saud Shakeel (22) in the penultimate over before lunch, caught at gully.

With Pakistan having suffered an unprecedented run of four successive home defeats, and changes in the game's administration including a new chairman of selectors, Babar was under pressure.

That would have grown had he been run out soon after lunch but Devon Conway couldn't hit the stumps at the non-striker's end with Babar stranded. Instead he went on to hit 16 fours and a six – with which he brought up his century.

Babar's 1170 runs in Tests this year surpassed Joe Root's tally of 1098 runs to become leading Test scorer in 2022. His 2584 runs in all the three formats bettered Pakistan's record set by current batting coach Mohammad Yousuf.

Besides recalling Sarfaraz, Pakistan brought Mir Hamza into the playing XI – the left-arm fast bowler played his only Test against Australia in 2018 in Abu Dhabi, and Imam who returned after missing the last Test against England because of a hamstring injury.