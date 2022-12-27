Pakistan v New Zealand Tests - Men

Babar epic has Pakistan in control after opening day

Babar Azam survived an early chance to post his ninth Test century and steer Pakistan to 5-317 on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand

27 December 2022, 01:19 AM AEST

