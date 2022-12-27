Pakistan v New Zealand Tests - Men

Latham, Conway lead NZ reply in Karachi run fest

New Zealand have made a solid reply to Pakistan's first-innings total of 438, ending day two of the opening Test in Karachi 273 runs behind at 0-165

Reuters

27 December 2022, 11:43 PM AEST

