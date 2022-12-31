Pakistan v New Zealand Tests - Men

Karachi light fades on Black Caps challenge

New Zealand had to settle for a draw in the first Test against Pakistan with bad light intervening as the Black Caps chased 138 after an enterprising declaration by Babar Azam

AP

31 December 2022, 01:00 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo