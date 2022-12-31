Karachi light fades on Black Caps challenge

Bad light has proved the winner in the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand despite both sides attempting to engineer a dramatic victory.

Strong batting by the Pakistani tail enabled captain Babar Azam to surprise the tourists with a bold declaration that set them 138 to win in 15 overs.

An early wicket encouraged home hopes of victory but the Black Caps then took a liking to the bowling and were 1-61 in the eighth over when, to their frustration, the light faded.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, on his return to the Test team after a four-year absence, took 6-86 to earn his maiden Test match five-wicket haul.

Initial resistance had come from opener Imam-ul-Haq (96) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (53). They dragged Pakistan from 4-100 past the huge first-innings deficit of 174 with an aggressive 85-run fifth wicket stand.

Ish Sodhi collected his first Test five-wicket haul // AFP

But both fell to Sodhi after lunch in quick succession.

Pakistan then slipped to 7-206, just 32 runs ahead, and looked headed for a fifth successive home Test defeat. But Saud Shakeel (55no) and tailender Mohammad Wasim (43) added 71 for the eighth wicket. Mir Hamza (3no) then batted 49 minutes with Shakeel enabling Babar to make his bold declaration.

New Zealand, who scored 9-612 declared in their first innings, went for it despite losing Michael Bracewell (3), promoted to opener to hit out, in the first over.

Tom Latham (35no) and Devon Conway (18no) rattled along at nine-an-over but were thwarted by the setting sun.

Tim Southee, who was playing his first match as New Zealand captain said: "For us to have lost the toss and been in a position to have won this Test was pleasing.

"Sodhi can be proud of his return and the way Kane (Williamson) played was great to watch. He showed his class."

Williamson, who made 200 in his first innings since stepping down as captain, rejected suggestions that handing over the responsibility had freed him to make runs, noting he was still involved in decision-making.

Southee backed that up, adding of his captaincy debut: "It wasn't too dissimilar to what we normally do, we are a pretty tight leadership group with Kane and Tom (Latham)."

Babar said he was delighted with the fight his team put up after being put under pressure.

The second and final Test, also in Karachi, starts on Monday.