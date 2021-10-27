Pakistan hold their nerve in Sharjah to stay unbeaten

Dar floored by unusual dismissal as SA, Pakistan win

Pakistan have underlined their credentials as one of the favourites for the T20 World Cup by holding their nerve to beat New Zealand by five wickets in Sharjah, securing their second straight win in the tournament.

After Haris Rauf (4-22) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (1-21) helped restrict the Kiwis to 8-134, Pakistan appeared in trouble when they stumbled to 4-69 in the 12th over on Tuesday.

But in the end they cruised to victory, reaching 5-135 with eight balls to spare in a fine start to their bid for a second T20 World Cup title.

Mohammad Rizwan top scored with 33 while Shoaib Malik (26 not out) and Asif Ali (27 not out) guided the 2009 champions home with an unbroken 48-run stand.

"It's always good to win, we'll take this confidence forward in the tournament. The way Shaheen and Haris bowled was very impressive," Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said.

"I think we gave them 10 runs too many, but it's cricket and that happens.

"We lost wickets early, but I want to give credit to Shoaib and Asif."

The clash was played against the backdrop of perceived bad blood between the sides after New Zealand abruptly abandoned a limited-overs tour of Pakistan last month citing a security alert.

England followed suit in a double blow for the Asian nation.

But Pakistan, on a high after beating arch-rivals India in their Super 12 stage opener, channelled any lingering anger to seal a thrilling victory.

Babar kept faith with the XI that hammered India and his decision to bowl after winning the toss paid off as New Zealand reached 1-42 in the Powerplay.

Pakistan continued to apply pressure and Rauf took two wickets in three balls in the 18th over to ensure there were no late fireworks.

Opener Daryl Mitchell (27), skipper Kane Williamson (25) and Devon Conway (27) all got starts for New Zealand.

Pakistan's run chase was evenly poised until the 16th over at 5-98 but Tim Southee conceded 13 runs in the next as Asif smashed two sixes to turn the game on its head.

Then Malik struck a six and a four off Mitchell Santner to ensure Pakistan could complete the job in style.

"It's disappointing," Williamson said.

"Unfortunately we couldn't nail things towards the back end but we were up against a very good side in Pakistan."

Pakistan take on Afghanistan on Friday while New Zealand face a wounded India two days later.

