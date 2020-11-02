Indian Premier League 2020

Cummins' career best keeps KKR's playoff hopes alive

The Aussie quick picked removed the dangerous duo of Steve Smith and Ben Stokes in a commanding victory

AP

2 November 2020, 07:58 AM AEST

