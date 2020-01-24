KFC BBL|09

LIVE: Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers

The Adelaide Strikers can reclaim second spot with a win in Perth while the Scorchers will be hoping to give themselves some breathing space at fourth

Cricket Network

24 January 2020, 08:27 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo