LIVE: Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers

The Adelaide Strikers captain Travis Head has won the bat flip and opted to bat first at Optus Stadium in tonight's late KFC BBL clash with the Perth Scorchers.

The match will see the Agar brothers again go head to head on the field - fast bowler Wes with Adelaide and Perth's off-spinning allrounder Ashton, who has returned from Australia ODI duty in India.

Perth's opening combination of England import Liam Livingston and wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis is the BBL's most productive this season.

A win for Adelaide will see them go back above the Sydney Sixers on net run rate and re-take second spot on the BBL|09 ladder.

A win for Perth would give them some much needed breathing space over the log-jam for the fifth and final spot in this season's revised BBL Finals race.

Perth Scorchers XI: Liam Livingston, Josh Inglis (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed.

Adelaide Strikers XI: Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Jon Wells, Matt Short, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake.