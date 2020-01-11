KFC BBL|09

LIVE: Marsh heroics lead Scorchers to 3-213

Perth Scorchers skipper Mitch Marsh blasts eight sixes in a devastating knock of 93 not out in record fourth-wicket stand with Cameron Bancroft

11 January 2020, 11:59 PM AEST

