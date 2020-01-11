LIVE: Marsh heroics lead Scorchers to 3-213

Mighty Marsh muscles eight sixes in extraordinary knock

Perth Scorchers have won the bat flip and will bat first in their KFC BBL clash against Brisbane Heat at Perth Stadium as James Pattinson plays his first game of the tournament for the visiting side.

The Heat are in red-hot form, claiming wins in their past three matches to climb to third position on the ladder after a slow start to the tournament, while the sixth-ranked Scorchers are coming off a six-wicket triumph over Melbourne Renegades.

pic.twitter.com/4rLt8LcjVf Meanwhile over in the west, @ScorchersBBL have won the bat flip and elected to BAT first against the @HeatBBL . All of the action coming up after the completion of Thunder’s run-chase #BBL09 January 11, 2020

The Scorchers have lost Ashton Agar, who is in Australia’s squad for the coming ODI series in India, with Sam Whiteman coming into the line-up, while Joel Paris has replaced Matthew Kelly.

Test paceman Pattinson has come in at the expense of leg-spinner Mitch Swepson.

Overseas pair Tom Banton and Zahir Khan will also make their final appearances of BBL|09 for the Heat in Perth, set to be replaced by star South African AB de Villiers and Afghan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman after tonight’s fixture.

The Scorchers cruised to a 40-run victory when the pair met at Metricon Stadium on January 1.

Perth Scorchers XI: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Sam Whiteman, Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed

Brisbane Heat XI: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (c), Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson (wk), James Pattinson, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan