Redmayne injury sours Heat's pivotal win

Heat scorch Perth despite Redmayne injury

A crucial 33-run win by the Brisbane Heat over fellow contenders the Perth Scorchers has been soured by an injury to star opener Georgia Redmayne.

The Weber WBBL|08 leading run-scorer picked up what appeared to be a niggle in her right leg early in the Heat’s batting innings and was forced to retire hurt at the end of the eleventh over.

The injury was clearly impacting the 28-year-old who wasn’t scoring with the freedom that has characterised her stellar form so far this season.

Back-up wicketkeeper Ellie Johnston replaced Redmayne behind the stumps for the second innings, with the Heat sweating on the fitness of one of their most important players.

It was the only negative in what was an otherwise brilliant day for the Brisbane side who now sit on top of the table with seven wins and four games remaining.

After being sent into bat, the Heat got off to a strong start through their powerful opening duo of Dani Wyatt and Redmayne.

Wyatt (23) in particular was looking dangerous having launched a massive six of the cover fence, however she was brought undone when she holed out to deep midwicket off Alana King.

Redmayne continued to battle on and struck a brilliant boundary down the ground before she was remarkably marched off by the Heat doctor and forced to retire hurt on 28.

It began a chaotic few minutes in the game, with Grace Harris striking a six over midwicket, being dropped a few balls later, and then run out at the non-striker’s end when Sophie Devine got a fingertip to Georgia Voll’s straight drive.

Laura Harris then came and went with a quick-fire 11 off four balls as the Heat took the Power Surge, while King took her second when she trapped Amelia Kerr in front of middle stump.

The Heat appeared to be struggling at 5-118, however a captain’s knock from Jess Jonassen (22 off 16) helped them post 7-153, to leave them game evenly poised at the halfway mark.

The Scorchers had a disastrous start to their chase as gun openers Devine (2) and Beth Mooney (8) both fell in the Powerplay.

Mooney’s wicket was crucial for the Heat with spinner Charli Knott the unlikely wicket-taker, with the well-flighted delivery bringing the Australian star undone.

Things didn’t improve for the Scorchers when Chloe Piparo’s reverse-sweep fell into the lap of Laura Harris, while Marizanne Kapp fell victim to Nicola Hancock who held onto a sharp return catch soon after.

Hancock hangs onto sharp return catch

That wicket, and then two more for the game, elevated Hancock into equal first place on the WBBL|08 wicket-takers list alongside her captain Jonassen (17).

The Heat’s miserly bowling from the outset gave the Scorchers the tough task of needing 58 off the last four overs which ultimately proved too much.

A half-century from Maddy Green (58) was the only shining light for the Scorchers, as Hancock (3-26) and Amelia Kerr (2-16) restricted them to 8-120 from their 20 overs.

The Scorchers remain in fourth place and are in danger of being overtaken by the Hobart Hurricanes who sit two points in adrift, with two games in hand.

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash