Marshes star, Scorchers triumph in high-scoring affair

Scorchers outgun Gades in Marsh bros showdown

The score: Perth Scorchers 7-196 (M Marsh 56no, Bancroft 51; Richardson 4-22) beat Melbourne Renegades (Webster 67no, S Marsh 55; Fawad 2-22) by 11 runs

The hero: Mitchell Marsh has had two months out of the game but you wouldn't have known it from the way he batted. The Scorchers captain collected singles from the first six balls he faced, then positively exploded. Six sixes and a four followed from the next 16 balls, as the powerful right-hander peppered the crowd from behind square to mid-off. It was a stunning display of hitting that turned a potentially moderate total into a match-winning one.

The supporting cast: Cameron Bancroft made a fine 51 from just 37 balls – a knock that was perhaps underplayed amid the Marsh carnage. With the ball, Chris Jordan and Fawad Ahmed kept their nerve late as Shaun Marsh and Beau Webster threatened, both men picking up key wickets at just the right moments.

The consolation acts: Kane Richardson took a wicket first up, took another to break a crucial partnership, then took two in three balls at the back-end of the innings, which included a classic return catch to remove Ashton Agar. The Australia T20 bowler takes wickets for fun in this format and his 4-22 showed just how clever he is with his variations.

The partnership: Shaun Marsh (55) and Webster (67) each struck half-centuries to almost do the unthinkable for the Renegades. Their 92-run stand came from 54 balls and was littered with high-quality boundaries. Ultimately it wasn't enough, but boy it was fun while it lasted.

The big moment: Mitch Marsh's first six – a brutal blast over mid-off from Harry Gurney – showed both his form and intent. From there, the pyrotechnics rarely abated, and the 'Gades were powerless to stop a total they had looked to have a handle on spin rapidly out of control.

The catch: Best in BBL history? You have to see it to believe it...

The stat: The Scorchers' 7-196 is the club's third-highest total in their decorated history – and the highest yet at Optus Stadium. Judging by the favourable way the players spoke about the wicket, there are some big scores to come at the new venue.

The banter: Mitch Marsh was mic'd up, and he outlined his strategy simply. See tweet below!

pic.twitter.com/Yy6HbXfmtr "I'm just going to swing hard here, boys" And swing hard Mitch Marsh did

The banter II: Classic big brother play, this one!

The next stop: The Renegades have the Christmas eve afternoon fixture in Hobart while the Scorchers continue their tradition of playing Boxing Day host, this time to the Sixers.

Perth Scorchers: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Mitch Marsh (c), Cam Green, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed