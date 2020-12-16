KFC BBL|10

Stars, Scorchers share points as rain has final say

Perth Scorchers' batters Colin Munro and Ashton Turner find form before wet weather forces an early end to blockbuster BBL clash in Launceston

AAP

16 December 2020, 10:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo