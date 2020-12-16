Stars, Scorchers share points as rain has final say

Stars, Scorchers trade blows but Launceston rain wins

The Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers have shared the points as rain was the winner in their KFC BBL clash in Launceston.

The Stars were set the revised target 76 from six overs under the Duckworth-Lewis method after showers halted play with the Scorchers at 6-158 at the 17-over mark on Wednesday.

But with the Melbourne club 1-10 from 1.1 overs, another shower forced the umpires to call an early end to the blockbuster fixture, with Marcus Stoinis (4) trapped lbw by Jhye Richardson on the last ball of the match.

Earlier, Kiwi import Colin Munro (49 from 36) and Ashton Turner (39 from 17) were the Scorchers' top-scorers but both were undone by the unlikely spin of Nic Maddison.

Ashton Turner bashes five sixes in whirlwind cameo

Maddinson (2-8 from two) had Turner edging behind to juggling wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran in the 13th over before Munro holed out two overs later.

Liam Hatcher (2-17) had a good night with the ball and was on a hat-trick after getting rid of Joe Clarke and Mitch Marsh with his first two deliveries.

Melbourne missed the middle-overs control of Adam Zampa, who was rested after playing a leading role in their opening two wins.

They turned to an ‘X-factor’ player at the 10-over mark, bringing in batsman Ben Dunk for spinner Tom O'Connell whose one over went for 15.

Under the rule, teams can substitute out one of their starting XI, provided they haven't batted or bowled more than one over.

Perth Scorchers XI: Josh Inglis (wk), Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Mitch Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed

Melbourne Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Tom O'Connell, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake